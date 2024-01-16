The Flavor Lounge Frisco
Soups & Salads
Momos
- Steamed$10.99
Steamed dumplings cooked to perfection with himalayan herbs and served with signature sauce (6 pcs)
- Jhol$12.99
Perfectly steamed traditional dumplings in a soul soothing tomato broth featuring turmeric, sesame, soy bean and roasted garlic (6 pcs)
- Chili$12.99
Crispy fried dumplings sautéed with chopped onions, bell peppers and chili-garlic sauce (6 pcs)
Chaat Corner
Starters
- Dil Bhar Roll$14.99
Spiced and herbed potato-cottage cheese croquettes (3 pcs)
- Chicken Maryland$17.99
Breaded and spiced chicken leg with bone-in cooked to perfection in tandoor (2 pcs)
- Murg Tikka$17.99
Boneless chicken thigh marinated overnight with spices and herbs and spices well cooked in tandoor (5 pcs)
- Cheese Board$17.99
A trio of artisanal cheeses paired with fresh berries, olives, nuts, multigrain toasties served with coulis
Entrée Delights
- Yellow Dal Fry$17.99
The aromatic dance of cumin, tomatoes, onions, and garlic intertwined with delicate yellow lentils
- Butter Chicken$21.99
Tender boneless chicken embraced by a luxuriant blend of vine tomatoes, cashew sauce, and a captivating selection of regional spices
- Home-Style Goat Curry$24.99
Tender pieces of goat marinated in yogurt and aromatic spices, slow cooked for hours to perfection
- Chili Gobhi Masala$17.99
Fiery cauliflower and potatoes, expertly sautéed with a melange of onions, tomatoes, and robust spices topped with green peas
- Paneer Butter Masala$18.99
Marinated paneer luxuriated with butter and tomato gravy
Breads
- Tandoori Roti$5.99
Handcrafted wheat flour flatbread
- Plain/Butter Naan$5.99
Traditional all-purpose flour flatbread cooked in the clay oven
- Garlic Cilantro Naan$6.99
Naan bread topped with fresh garlic, cilantro and melted butter
- Zatar Naan$7.99
Arabic style spiced naan bread topped with melted butter. Contains sesame